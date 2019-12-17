'I was just expecting the roof to come off:’ Limestone County homeowner describes Monday’s storm

WAAY 31 spoke to a homeowner on Tuesday who described what he and his family experienced in their home after tornado sirens alarmed Monday.

They live on Batts Road off Ripley Road in Athens.

"The house was vibrating and stressing, and at any minute, I was just expecting the roof to come off," said David Hodges.

The Hodges said after hearing the sirens go off, they were offered a shelter to come to, but declined. Within five minutes, they said they had to barricade doors and feared their roof would collapse.

"We heard a large surge of wind and then the house started to rumble and kind of roar," he said.

Hodges said the wind sounded nothing like a train, but he heard everything flying over him. He showed us the debris from his garage that flew into his front yard and the crushed porch furniture. He said this storm caught him by surprise.

"The storms in the past have usually been to the north of us...It got us this time," he said.

Hodges said everything happened so fast, he barely had time to react. First, shingles from his roof started to go, and then, trees started snapping.

Now, he's just thankful he and his family are alive, and regrets not going to a shelter.

"Well, it's the fact that we put ourselves in danger by not leaving, and looking back on it, if something had happened, I mean, it would have been terrible if it would have been loss of life," he said.

The Hodges said they can still live in their home while repairs are being made. David Hodges said he will never ignore a tornado warning again. He says it could have been much worse.