'I want her kids to know how great of a mother she was:' Friend grieves Grant woman killed in wreck

A close friend now is sharing memories of a Grant woman who died in a car accident Wednesday night, hours after the two spent time together.

State troopers say 26-year-old Madison Danyelle Martin was killed when the 1993 Chevrolet pickup she was driving left the roadway on Simpson Point Road and struck a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Martin was a very close friend to Aaron Pritchett. The two grew up together, going to the same school since kindergarten.

"I saw her like yesterday," Pritchett said. "Today she's gone."

As friends do, Pritchett and Martin were spending time together on Wednesday.

"I was wearing two different pairs of socks, she came to hang out with me, takes her shoes off, she has on two different pairs of socks," Pritchett smiled and said as he remembers the last time the two saw each other.

State troopers say Martin was just 4 miles from Grant when she struck a tree. Pritchett was in the car with a friend who drove past the scene, not knowing what happened, or who was involved.

"It's got a lot on me, because we should have stopped, maybe I could have done something," Pritchett said.

WAAY31 asked what Martin was like as a person.

"She's just a wonderful outgoing person, she'd give you the shirt off her back, if she didn't have one, she'd go get you one," Pritchett said.

The saying is both figurative and literal. The shirt Pritchett was wearing was given to him by his close friend. He wants everyone to know how special of a person Martin was.

"I love you, and, thank you for being such a good friend. You're truly an amazing person," Pritchett said.

State troopers say they are still investigating the cause of the wreck. No other information is being released at this time. Pritchett tells WAAY31 Martin leaves behind two children.