“I turned it on just in time to see that second plane strike, and that’s frozen in my memory forever," an Assistant Police Chief recalls

First responders in Madison County held a ceremony to honor and remember those who lost their lives 20 years ago on September 11th.

Each year on September 11th, people across the country stop to remember those killed in 2001. Many do so with ceremonies, others by themselves. For some, not a day goes by where they aren't reminded of the tragic day.

“I turned it on just in time to see that second plane strike, and that’s frozen in my memory forever," said John Stringer the Assistant Chief for Madison City Police Department.

"I think of them every day," said Brandon Kroelinger.

Like many Americans, Kroelinger was shocked to hear the United States was under attack, but then the reality started to hit him.

“I was thinking to myself, ‘Wait a minute. Oh no, one of my friends from high school I think works up there,’ and then I got it confirmed by her best friend," he said.

He lost two friends during the attacks: one worked in the North Tower, the other was on American Airlines Flight 77 when it crashed into the Pentagon.

The attacks changed not only Kroelinger's life but the country as a whole.

“It changed our psyche. It changed who we are forever," said Stringer.

Stringer said memorial ceremonies remind people of the lives lost, and the men and women who put their lives on the line to save someone else.

“It’s hard for people to remember sometimes that selfless police officers and firefighters, EMTs, ran into buildings that were collapsing, ran in as they were collapsing to try and get one more person out. Just one more," he explained.

Both said the anniversary is also a day to remember how the country came together to support one another through a horrific time.