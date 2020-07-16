'I think it's the wrong policy:' Lt. Gov. Ainsworth speaks out about statewide mask order

Alabama’s statewide mask order went into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Gov. Kay Ivey announced the mandatory mask order on Wednesday, but the state’s second in command says it's the wrong call.

“I just don’t think Alabamians like or are going to respond well to a mandate,” Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth said. “I think it’s the wrong policy.”

The lieutenant governor said he is all for masking, social distancing and sanitation, but the state's new mask mandate doesn’t make sense to him.

“I mean, do we want, really, our law enforcement to be a mask police? I mean, come on,” he said. “They need to be out there putting criminals in jail.”

Instead, Ainsworth said an effort should be focused on educating people about public health, as previously seen with campaigns against smoking and trying to prevent heart disease.

“We don’t mandate these things that you can’t eat a cheeseburger or fried food. You know, we try to encourage people about exercising and eating habits and what you can do. The same thing needs to be done here.”

Ainsworth acknowledged that there are people in the state who think that the virus is a hoax, but said education still trumps a mandate -- which he believes will see considerable pushback.

He pointed out the health department's color-coded risk indicator map -- which tracks the risk of becoming infected with coronavirus in each of the state's 67 counties. The map is currently updated one a week.

Based on last week's numbers, Lawrence County is the only North Alabama county designated as "low risk."

He says that tool -- which looks at four factors related to virus spread -- allows local governments to more closely monitor and control their individual situation as needed, something he believes is a better approach than the current one-size fits all mandate.

“Right now, we’ve got counties in the state that are green -- which means there is little or no transmission going on. But yet, because of this one-size-fits-all mandate, you know, they’re gonna be required to wear a mask and so I just think mandating it is the wrong option.”

Believing the mandate set a dangerous precedent, Ainsworth said he wonders if the vaccine will be mandated when it becomes available.