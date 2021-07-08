‘I never thought that I would be burying my son:’ Huntsville family mourns death of Jayceon Sims

A family in Madison County is mourning the tragic death of their only son.

15-year-old Jayceon Sims died Sunday afternoon due to injuries from an ATV accident.

Jayceon Sims (Photo courtesy of the Sims Family)

WAAY 31 sat down with his parents. His father shared what Jayceon's last few moments were like, as well as the everlasting impression he made on the community.

“It happened so fast; I didn’t know what happened," said Robert Sims, Jayceon's dad. "I got up, looked around, and seen my son laying there. I looked at his mouth and I said, ‘Jay, you OK?’ and he looked up at me and nodded his head ‘yeah.’”

Robert and Jayceon were celebrating the Fourth of July by riding an ATV together when it suddenly flipped on its side, causing every parent's worst nightmare to come true.

“I never thought that I would be burying my son," cried Robert.

After the couple had numerous miscarriages, Aerica Sims, Jayceon's mom, said God finally gave them the biggest and best blessing they could ever ask for.

“I really believe that God gave him to us to bring families together, to bring kids that don’t get that same love from their families, we tried our best to," said Aerica.

His family described Jayceon as captivating.

“He was energetic. He was very wise beyond his years. He always had something encouraging to tell people. He always had a joke," said Aerica.

Jayceon was taken too soon, but his parents say he definitely left his mark.

“People keep telling me influential things that my son had done that made them change the way they looked at the position they were in or changed the outcome of a situation that could have gone bad," said Robert.

Robert says the biggest thing people need to remember is to never take the little moments for granted.

There's a balloon release in his honor on Friday night at the New Life Worship Center.

Jayceon's funeral will be held at the New Life Seventh-Day Adventist Church on Sunday.