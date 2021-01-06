'I never thought I’d see the day...’ Former Alabama U.S. Rep. Bud Cramer on U.S. Capitol violence

WAAY 31 News Reporter Luke Hajdasz spoke with former Alabama Congressman Bud Cramer about the protests in Washington, D.C.

Cramer represented Alabama's 5th Congressional District from 1991 to 2009.

Cramer was in Washington, D.C., Wednesday on business, but was returning to Huntsville on an already-scheduled flight from Washington Dulles International Airport when the chaos began.

"Here I am sort of watching a Capitol scene that is an unbelievable scene to me," Cramer said. "I never thought I would see the day where the Capitol would be stormed by protesters and that political issues would be taken to this level. I can't believe we're reduced to that."