'I love it!’ Former President Donald Trump named a Cullman County deputy sheriff

Former President Donald Trump and Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry (Screen grab from Cullman Sheriff Facebook video)

Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry made the presentation Saturday

Posted: Aug 23, 2021 4:34 PM
Updated: Aug 23, 2021 4:35 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The next time you get pulled over in Cullman County, there’s a slight chance you could be answering to a former Leader of the Free World.

Former President Donald Trump was presented with a plaque commissioning him as a Cullman County deputy sheriff on Saturday.

Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry made the presentation Saturday when the former president was in town for a rally. (See that HERE)

“I love it!,” Trump can be heard responding in a video of the encounter posted to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

“This plaque thanked President Trump for all his accomplishments for law enforcement as President of the United States,” Gentry’s post said.

“I would also like to thank Paul Moss of Southern Heritage Restoration and Wendy Kirk of Initial Impressions for their hard work on the engraved wooden plaque.”

See the full post, and watch the video, below:

