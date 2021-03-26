‘I lost everything. Everything:’ Alabama man mourns 3 relatives killed in Thursday tornado

WAAY 31 on Friday spoke with relatives of three of the victims in Thursday's deadly tornado in Ohatchee.

Barbara Harris, 69, her husband 74-year-old Joe Wayne Harris, and their daughter, 38-year-old Ebonique (Ebony) Harris were found dead Thursday at 549 Grayton Road South.

Before Thursday’s deadly tornado, four mobile homes stood on Grayton Road South.

The family who lives on that property says the tornado hit about 3 p.m. Thursday. Some family members were able to escape in cars. When they came back, they found three of their loved ones dead.

"When I came back, it was demolished,” said Sheldon Abbott. “Everything was gone. Everything was gone. I lost everything. Everything. I mean, you just can't explain it. You know you hear about it every day on the news, but once it hits you, it hits you."

Abbot, 47, said he has lived on that property his entire life. He and his mother were able to leave the property in time. Abbott is the cousin and nephew of those killed.

Thursday’s severe weather also took the lives of Emily Myra Willborn and James William Geno.

Willborn, 71, died in a mobile home in Wellington.

Geno died in a mobile home in Ohatchee and would’ve celebrated his 72nd birthday on Saturday.