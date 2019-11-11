'I know the truth:’ Dana Fletcher’s family breaks silence, calls for body camera footage release

At a church in Huntsville Monday afternoon, attorney Benjamin Crump stood flanked by an emotional Fletcher family.

Dana Fletcher’s wife, Cherelle, and their 8-year old daughter to his right. Fletcher's two sisters to his left.

Family of Dana Fletcher in front row Family of Dana Fletcher in front row

One by one they offered another side to Dana Fletcher.

"Thank you all for your support. We appreciate you standing behind our family," said Shayla Fletcher, Dana Fletcher’s sister.

Shayla Fletcher said their family will never be the same. She offered her condolences to those who will never get to meet her brother.

"You will never get to know the person who could've been your best friend, or someone who could have been your favorite musician, or somebody who could've been one of your greatest advisers, as he was to me," she said.

She said he was a man of wisdom, judgment and good nature.

That’s a stark contrast to the man the Madison Police Department said its officers were dealing with Oct. 27 in the parking lot outside a Planet Fitness in Madison.

Police said Dana Fletcher was an uncooperative and dangerous suspect who pointed a gun at them, forcing them to shoot and kill him in front of his wife and daughter.

Family members said they want answers and are demanding the body camera video be released to see what happened.

"We want the tapes,” Shayla Fletcher said. “If they support what you say, release the video now!"

Fletcher's other sister, Radiah, said her family has deep roots in this community and is being treated with disrespect.

"We have been here for generations and I deserve to be able to tell my mom the truth of what happened to my brother," Radiah Fletcher said.

Cherelle Fletcher called her husband kind, considerate and respectful. She heard what the Madison County Sheriff's Office has said about its investigation in the shooting but insists their version doesn't match what she saw from the driver's seat of the van.

"But I was there, and the only thing I have to say is, release the tapes, so everyone can know the truth. because I know the truth,” Cherelle Fletcher said.

Crump made that demand, too. With his arm around Cherelle Fletcher he spoke to the Madison Police Department to release the body camera footage that the sheriff's office has said contains irrefutable evidence that Dana Fletcher pointed a gun at officers.

"If you want to try to justify this, then show us,” Crump said. “Because she knows the truth. She was right there."