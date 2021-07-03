“I just look around and, I see my family. This is my family” a woman cried while meeting her father

The Fourth of July, it's a time where many families come together and reunite. For one family, this reunion has been 60 years in the making.

WAAY 31 was there when a father's prayers finally came true.

"My name's Tylin," said Tylin Rosser.

"I know," exclaimed Thomas Williams.

"And I am your daughter," Tylin said.

About 15 years ago, Tylin learned the only man she'd ever known to be her dad, was not actually her biological father.

So, she went online to ancestry.com. That's where she discovered her biological dad and family. Tylin got in contact with her new siblings and decided it was time to meet her father, in-person.

“I just look around and, I see my family. This is my family," cried Tylin.

Tylin said she finally felt complete after they spoke for the first time.

“When I spoke with him over the phone, it was just something you can’t even imagine. It’s like my soul just kind of connected with him," she said.

Thomas Williams was deployed to the Philippines when he met Tylin's mom. He was sent somewhere else, and didn't learn they had a daughter together until one day.

“I remember, I was in the Pacific Ocean when a friend of mine told me about you," Thomas said to his daughter. "Showed me a picture. I’ve never forgotten that picture."

Thomas said after that day, he constantly prayed to one day meet his daughter.

After decades of praying, that day finally came.

“God is good and answered prayers, it may have taken a little while but he answered mine," said Thomas.

WAAY 31 asked if it was a father-daughter bond that was the instant connection between them.

Their response?

Tylin: “I believe so.

Thomas: “It was a bond."

Tylin: “It was. I think because we both prayed. We both prayed, and he was praying for me and I was praying for him, and God said, ‘Okay, now’s the time. This is the time now that we’re going to connect you all.’”

The two were smiling ear to ear during the whole reunion, and while this was the first Williams and Rosser family reunion, it certainly won't be the last.

They told WAAY 31 they're going to spend the rest of the weekend just enjoying one another's company, while getting to know each other.