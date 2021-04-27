Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

‘I got to watch my parents go into heaven:’ Teen finds purpose in loss in April 27, 2011, tornadoes

'I think my main reason – the higher purpose of me surviving – is that I have a message,'

Posted: Apr 27, 2021 6:34 PM
Updated: Apr 27, 2021 6:40 PM
Posted By: Dan Shaffer

At 2:40 p.m. April 27, 2011, a large tornado dropped from a thunderstorm near Smith Lake in Cullman County.

Over the course of the next hour, it grew into a mile-wide monster packing winds of 175 miles per hour. It was an EF4, blowing apart homes and businesses, raking the landscape across three counties.

Ari Hallmark

Nine members of one family were huddled inside a small bathroom in a house in Ruth, not far from Arab in Marshall County.

The house exploded around them.

Five of them were killed

One of the survivors was 6-year-old Ari Hallmark.

Ari lost both her parents, her paternal grandparents, and a young cousin.

But she has turned that unimaginable tragedy into something positive.

For the past 10 years, she’s been telling a remarkable story of healing and heaven – and a higher purpose.

“I was found about 200 yards from the house, somewhere over in this field over here,” Ari said. “And my whole family was actually found all together.”

From the day the tornado took her loved ones, Ari has been at peace. She doesn’t dwell on the tragedy. Her focus is her belief in the triumph of eternal life after death.

“I think that it was kind of a God thing – that I knew that they were all together and they were going to be OK because I worried a lot,” she said.

Before the tornado, Ari had dreams about her parents dying and whether her grandparents would go to heaven.

Not premonitions, she says. Just the insecurities of a small child.

It seems strange to say, but she says the tornado put her mind at ease about all that.

“I got to watch my parents go into heaven,” Ari said.

And she was there, too, briefly, before an angel brought her back to that field where she was found.

“I think my main reason – the higher purpose of me surviving – is that I have a message,” she said.

“I think that I can help a ton of people. I know that I have. And that brings me peace.”

With the help of a family friend who had some counseling experience, a young Ari was able to draw and write about her near-death experience.

It became the book “To Heaven After the Storm” and a follow-up booklet for children about how she is able to move past the literal and figurative dark clouds of that day.

“She’s been brave and courageous and told her story ever since,” said Susan Garmany, Ari’s maternal grandmother.

Garmany lost her daughter – Ari's mom – in the storm. She adopted Ari, referring to her as her grandchild child.

“She’s a precious girl. And she has a story to tell and that’s what she wants to do – to encourage other people,” Garmany said.

Ari hears from others working through their own grief, who have found hope and help in her strength.

“They just try to – try to confide in me through my story. And I find joy in that,” she said.

For one whose life came so close to being cut so short, Aris is determined to help as many as she can.

“Even though I guess that’s about the saddest thing that will ever happen to me, I had something very special happen to me that day. And I’m so glad that I get to share it all with you,” she writes in her book.

A neighbor who lives off Ruth Road put up a memorial and dedicated it to those who lost their lives in the storms.

They planted five trees here to represent those lives.

And they also etched these words into a granite stone: Those of us who survived owe it to those who didn’t to never forget. God bless the memory of the Hallmark family – Phillip, Anne, Shane, Jennifer and Jaden. April 27th, 2011.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 81°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Fort Payne
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 76°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 526348

Reported Deaths: 10852
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson759481498
Mobile40621802
Madison34367496
Tuscaloosa25533448
Montgomery24151575
Shelby23278246
Baldwin20863305
Lee15731168
Calhoun14405312
Morgan14197277
Etowah13737352
Marshall12085221
Houston10467280
Elmore9987204
Limestone9891150
Cullman9557191
St. Clair9534237
Lauderdale9337236
DeKalb8786184
Talladega8130174
Walker7176278
Autauga6882107
Jackson6774110
Blount6574134
Colbert6258134
Coffee5457115
Dale4790111
Russell434538
Franklin422182
Chilton4193111
Covington4098116
Tallapoosa3956149
Escambia391775
Chambers3533121
Dallas3517150
Clarke349960
Marion3088100
Pike307576
Lawrence298497
Winston273072
Bibb258462
Marengo248364
Geneva246075
Pickens233159
Barbour229656
Hale220175
Butler214669
Fayette211462
Henry188044
Cherokee183345
Randolph179241
Monroe174840
Washington166639
Macon158149
Clay152156
Crenshaw151057
Cleburne147641
Lamar140434
Lowndes138353
Wilcox126227
Bullock122440
Conecuh109628
Perry107526
Coosa105628
Sumter103632
Greene92034
Choctaw59824
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 843059

Reported Deaths: 12152
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby941121602
Davidson88643929
Knox50161627
Hamilton43732490
Rutherford42631425
Williamson27730216
Sumner23692346
Montgomery19947224
Wilson18631230
Out of TN1820197
Unassigned16877133
Sullivan16425287
Blount15292193
Bradley14811149
Washington14364244
Maury13324171
Sevier13264175
Putnam11258174
Madison10950241
Robertson9692130
Anderson8690172
Hamblen8553171
Greene7802152
Tipton7269101
Coffee6873121
Dickson6787109
Cumberland6654128
Carter6541156
Bedford6477129
Gibson6460145
McMinn643198
Roane6224103
Jefferson6122124
Loudon605269
Hawkins5887107
Lawrence585486
Monroe577595
Warren553381
Dyer5390105
Franklin511789
Fayette495976
Obion451296
Cheatham450855
Cocke446698
Lincoln433563
Rhea432675
Marshall414658
Campbell411863
Weakley405264
Giles396899
Henderson375976
Carroll359683
Macon359477
White358668
Hardin353966
Hardeman348964
Lauderdale315944
Henry313775
Claiborne311873
Marion311247
Scott307345
Overton299761
Wayne294534
Hickman281946
McNairy279054
DeKalb277653
Smith275839
Haywood268961
Grainger260750
Trousdale249522
Morgan247239
Fentress239647
Johnson235338
Chester211351
Bledsoe211211
Polk202724
Crockett202248
Unicoi198249
Cannon190131
Union188334
Grundy178534
Humphreys177122
Lake169726
Sequatchie168129
Benton164340
Decatur157839
Lewis157026
Meigs137124
Stewart131528
Jackson131435
Clay110031
Houston108833
Perry106028
Moore100417
Van Buren84123
Pickett75724
Hancock56712

Most Popular Stories

Community Events