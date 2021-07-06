‘... Justice has been served today:’ Jurors recommend death for Christopher Henderson

A Madison County jury recommends a death sentence for a man convicted of killing five family members.

The jury voted 11-1 to recommend the death penalty as punishment for Christopher Henderson.

The jurors resumed penalty phase deliberations Tuesday morning after a three-day recess. It didn't take long for them to come up with their sentencing recommendation, telling the judge right before 11 am they had voted 11-1 in favor of the death penalty.

"I feel that justice has been served today," says Kelly Smallwood Sokolowski, a family member of the murder victims.

After a six-year battle, the Smallwood family finally feels a sense of closure, after losing five family members during the 2015 murders.

"Personally, my life hasn't been the same since the day. There is a sense of relief, we're not done yet," says Smallwood Sokolowski.

Henderson was found guilty of 15 counts of capital murder for the killings of five people: his second wife, Kristen Smallwood, along with her unborn daughter, her 8-year-old son, 1-year-old nephew, and her mother.

Kristen's brother said he showed up every day in court so Henderson had to face what was left of the Smallwood family.

"I don't know whether he cares or whether it matters to him, probably not. But it does to me, to let him know I'm not going anywhere. I'm here, they're not here to fight for themselves but I am, and he's going to have to look at me every single moment he comes in here," says Keith Smallwood.

Tuesday, the judge read over each of the 15 counts as the jury responded with its recommendation.

The jurors unanimously found each capital offense especially heinous, atrocious, and cruel as compared to other capital murder cases. They voted 11-1 in favor of recommending the death penalty for each offense.

"I believe cases like this are the reason we still have the death penalty on the books. There are some things that are so horrible that the ultimate penalty is warranted," says District Attorney Tim Gann.

Henderson's attorney is disappointed, but not surprised.

"We knew that the battle was uphill all the way. I knew that 6 and a half, 6 years ago. And, um, I'm not terribly surprised at the way it turned out," says Bruce Gardner, Henderson's attorney.

However, Gardner believes it should be a unanimous vote for a decision with such weight.

"In every other jurisdiction in United States that has a death penalty, it requires a unanimous verdict, even in the federal system. But ours at 11 to 1 is just wrong, I mean there's no decision more important than that, so unanimity ought to be required," says Gardner.

The judge has the final say on Henderson's sentence, but Gardner says 11-1 is a strong statement and the judge will likely follow the jury's recommendation. He set a sentencing hearing for 9 a.m. Oct. 14.

Based on the sentencing recommendation from the jury, Henderson is being held without bond until his next hearing.