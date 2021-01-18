Clear

'I feel like a hero': More than 1,000 doses administered in Madison County as phase 1B begins

Huntsville Hospital administered 210 doses at John Hunt Park Monday as the vaccine rollout expanded.

Posted: Jan 18, 2021 11:07 PM
Posted By: Max Cohan

More than a thousand North Alabamians received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine Monday as the state moved into phase 1B.

At John Hunt Park, Huntsville Hospital officials said the soft opening of their vaccine clinic exceeded expectations. The hospital said it administered 210 doses without a single no-show or adverse reaction.

Now, those who’ve received the vaccine are saying others shouldn’t hesitate to roll up their sleeves.

“Why not? I mean, when I was a child I took the polio vaccine, I took the smallpox vaccine, I took measles vaccine and this just is smart to do,” Anne Stone said after receiving her first dose.

More than 16,000 people have already signed up to be vaccinated by Huntsville Hospital. Stone said she was the first one in line Monday and felt grateful to be among the first in the state to get the shot.

“This is one advantage of being older,” Stone joked.

In total, the hospital says about 800 people were vaccinated Monday at the park and the Corporate University sites.

But the hospital wasn’t the only group vaccinating the community. The Madison County Health Department more than 480 doses were administered during the first day in the new phase.

Johnny Lacour was vaccinated by the county and said he feels like a hero since people many have told him they plan to see how the vaccine impacts him before they get it.

“Yes, I was scared at first. I listened to other people, but I had to take matters in my own hands,” he said. “You know, do I want to live or die? And today, I want to live.”

As the rollout ramps up, the hospital plans to vaccinate about 325 people at the park Tuesday. Tracy Doughty, the hospital’s vice president of operations, says the soft opening put them on a great path.

“We just had a quick after-action review, I’m gonna change the layout just a little bit to see if it flows better, but we’ll continually do that until we get it perfect,” he explained. “But today was great, A-plus.”

Doughty said the hospital plans to phase out the Corporate University location in early February, adding that they’ll likely be vaccinating people at John Hunt Park through the summer.

