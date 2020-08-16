'I don’t think we’ll ever come back': Students believe Elkmont closure will end traditional learning for the year

Parents of Elkmont High School are preparing for at least a week of remote learning after principal Elizabeth Cantrell announced the school would be closed for the week following several new coronavirus cases.

The news of the closure did not surprise many and now -- just over a week after starting school -- some students are saying they fear that this is bound to last more than a week.

“I don’t think we’ll ever come back,” Hunter Terry, a junior, said.

For some students, Sunday was a sad day as they picked up the devices they’ll need for instruction this week.

According to the district, the decision came after 10 students and three faculty members tested positive for coronavirus.

While the closure is only set to last a week, some students are now fearing they may have been on campus for the final time.

“That’s how it happened last year,” Preston Robinson, a senior, explained. “It was two weeks, then it turned into two months and then we were out.”

Some say they don’t learn as well virtually, and one student told me that people he knows “hate it.”

“If students are coming to school, they obviously need the guidance from people, but it’s going to be a struggle for some people,” Terry said.

Now, students say they’ll miss being around their friends and hope they’ll have the chance to get back in the halls.

For parents, like Tina Haggermaker, the news was scary. Still she’s holding out hope the district finds a way to send the kids back.

“All of us parents are worried about our kids,” she said. “I've had friends that’s had it and they said it ain’t no joke.”

District Superintendent Dr. Randy Shearouse told me the district will reevaluate the situation at the end of the week before making a decision about whether or not to reopen.

Limestone County Schools says all other schools are going to open as normal on Monday.