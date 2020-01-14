‘I betrayed the trust:’ Limestone County judge writes letter admitting to crimes

WAAY 31 was anonymously sent a letter written by Douglas Patterson, the Limestone County judge indicted on multiple charges.

In his letter to Limestone County Circuit Judge Robert Baker, Patterson writes about his "unethical, criminal and reprehensible conduct.” Three other recipients were Cc'd in the letter. One of the recipients has confirmed to WAAY 31 they did receive it.

Patterson is charged with use of official position or office for personal gain, financial exploitation of the elderly first-degree and theft third-degree.

In his letter, Patterson states, "I betrayed the trust placed in me by my disabled and elderly clients by stealing from their funds for which I owed fiduciary duty and trust."

He then goes on to say, "Then I betrayed the trust of the people of Limestone County by stealing from funds belonging to them and placed under my control."

Court documents say the state prosecutor in the case is asking for the trial to be fast tracked. They also show that while Patterson is suspended from serving as a judge and hasn't been hearing cases since September 2019, he is still receiving a paycheck until he is convicted or resigns.

If convicted, Patterson could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $30,000 each for the first two charges. He could also face up to five years in prison and a fine for the theft charge.