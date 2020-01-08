Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Wednesday her doctor considers her lung cancer to be cured.
“Governor Ivey is now three months removed from Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy Treatment (SBRT) for her Stage I lung cancer," Dr. Alex Whitley, Ivey's doctor, said. "She had a follow up surveillance imaging that demonstrates an excellent response to treatment with no concerning features. She will continue on routine surveillance imaging, but I consider Governor Ivey to be cured.”
Ivey announced in September 2019 that a malignant spot was found in her lung. She completed radiation treatments in October 2019.
“I am profoundly grateful for this good news,” Ivey said Wednesday. “Naturally, I want to thank the Good Lord for His abundant grace in my healing. This is one more of the many blessings He has bestowed on my life."
You can read the full statement from Ivey's office here.
Related Content
- ‘I am profoundly grateful:’ Alabama Gov. Ivey says doctor considers her lung cancer to be cured
- Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announces 'very treatable' lung cancer diagnosis
- Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey back in Montgomery after lung cancer treatment
- Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey: 'Doing fine' after cancer diagnosis
- Gov. Kay Ivey says she has completed radiation treatments for lung cancer
- Alabama Gov. Ivey announces inauguration theme
- Read: Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's inaugural speech
- Alabama Gov. Ivey appoints new communications director
- Alabama Gov. Ivey extends fundraising lead over Maddox
- Will Gov. Kay Ivey sign Alabama’s abortion ban bill?