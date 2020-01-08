‘I am profoundly grateful:’ Alabama Gov. Ivey says doctor considers her lung cancer to be cured

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Wednesday her doctor considers her lung cancer to be cured.

“Governor Ivey is now three months removed from Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy Treatment (SBRT) for her Stage I lung cancer," Dr. Alex Whitley, Ivey's doctor, said. "She had a follow up surveillance imaging that demonstrates an excellent response to treatment with no concerning features. She will continue on routine surveillance imaging, but I consider Governor Ivey to be cured.”

Ivey announced in September 2019 that a malignant spot was found in her lung. She completed radiation treatments in October 2019.

“I am profoundly grateful for this good news,” Ivey said Wednesday. “Naturally, I want to thank the Good Lord for His abundant grace in my healing. This is one more of the many blessings He has bestowed on my life."

