I-Team: man violates probation; girlfriend believes probation office turned blind eye

WAAY 31 learned more about a man who's in the Madison County Jail without bond for violating his probation. Martin Hicks Jr. is now facing 10 years in prison.

Hicks was arrested in Marshall county this month for domestic violence charges, and now his girlfriend at the time said she's relieved he's back in jail without bond because she doesn't think that's the first time he's violated his probation. Casie Long said she was Martin Hicks latest victim. The two had been in a relationship until last week when he attacked Long and her daughter.

"I had never been afraid for my life until the night he attacked me and my daughter. He was pushing me down and standing over me yelling. She grabbed the back of his shirt, and when she did he turned around and grabbed her and pushed her down," she said.

Long said nearly 5 hours after the yelling started she was able to run down the road and call 911. Now, she hopes he never gets out of jail after dating him for more than a year.

Hicks is in the Madison County Jail awaiting a hearing for a probation violation. The violation comes after he was convicted of negligent homicide. Hicks pled guily to running over his girlfriend Jamie Varvel with a U-Haul while under the influence of meth in 2016.

"I truly believe he is an evil person. I believe he did get away with murder," Long added.

Hicks was sentenced to 5 years probation and 10 years in jail if he didn't follow it.

"I know he didn't follow his probation. He failed drug tests and bragged to me about it," Long said.

WAAY 31 called the probation office on monday and an Officer Haney identified herself as his probation officer, but she wouldn't tell us if Hicks had failed drug tests. Haney also wouldn't tell us her first name.

However, when we called the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles who oversees probations they told us James Johnson was his probation officer.

Long said she doesn't believe his probation officer turned a blind eye to his violation. One of the many problems the WAAY 31

I-Team uncovered after police arrested Jimmy Spencer. A parolee charged with killing three people in Guntersville over the summer.

"He told me on one occasion she was proud of him and if everyone did as well as he did it would make his job a lot easier," she said.

Long only talked to Officer Haney once since he was put on parole and when the officer contacted long she was looking for Hicks.

"She wasn't trying to speak with me. She was trying to speak with him, and I believe she was calling him to warn him honestly that they were signing warrants," she said.

As for Hicks, she told me she hopes he serves his ten year sentence and doesn't get released anytime soon.

"I will be there at every parole hearing to stand behind Jamie's family for that. I couldn't imagine my child being killed especially after watching him hurt my child," she said.