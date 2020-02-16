I-Team: 'Voices for Victims' honored with Regional Emmy Award

During Saturday night's Midsouth Regional Emmy Awards, the WAAY-31 I-Team was honored for its coverage of the Jimmy Spencer investigation and the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles (ABPP).
I-Team Reporter Breken Terry and Executive Producer Regan Spencer received the awards for the piece "Voices for Victims," which was part of a more a year's worth of reporting and investigations.
The award came in the category of "Community Service," which was described during the show as an award that "is given to a station project that impacts and issue of public importance."
A big change came in June 2019 when Governor Kay Ivey signed House Bill 380 into law, which brought about reforms to the ABPP.
For more on the work of the I-Team on these investigations, click here.
