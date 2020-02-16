Clear
BREAKING NEWS Crews discover missing driver, vehicle in Buck's Pocket State Park Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

I-Team: 'Voices for Victims' honored with Regional Emmy Award

The award came in the category of "Community Service," which was described during the show as an award that "is given to a station project that impacts and issue of public importance."

Posted: Feb 16, 2020 5:56 PM
Updated: Feb 16, 2020 6:04 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

During Saturday night's Midsouth Regional Emmy Awards, the WAAY-31 I-Team was honored for its coverage of the Jimmy Spencer investigation and the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles (ABPP).

I-Team Reporter Breken Terry and Executive Producer Regan Spencer received the awards for the piece "Voices for Victims," which was part of a more a year's worth of reporting and investigations.

WAAY 31 I-Team Reporter Breken Terry speaking alongside WAAY Executive Producer Regan Spencer after receiving a Midsouth Regional Emmy Award for their project WAAY 31 I-Team Reporter Breken Terry speaking alongside WAAY Executive Producer Regan Spencer after receiving a Midsouth Regional Emmy Award for their project "Voices for Victims."

The award came in the category of "Community Service," which was described during the show as an award that "is given to a station project that impacts and issue of public importance."

A big change came in June 2019 when Governor Kay Ivey signed House Bill 380 into law, which brought about reforms to the ABPP. 

For more on the work of the I-Team on these investigations, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Florence
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events