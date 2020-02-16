I-Team: 'Voices for Victims' honored with Regional Emmy Award

During Saturday night's Midsouth Regional Emmy Awards, the WAAY-31 I-Team was honored for its coverage of the Jimmy Spencer investigation and the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles (ABPP).

I-Team Reporter Breken Terry and Executive Producer Regan Spencer received the awards for the piece "Voices for Victims," which was part of a more a year's worth of reporting and investigations.

WAAY 31 I-Team Reporter Breken Terry speaking alongside WAAY Executive Producer Regan Spencer after receiving a Midsouth Regional Emmy Award for their project "Voices for Victims." WAAY 31 I-Team Reporter Breken Terry speaking alongside WAAY Executive Producer Regan Spencer after receiving a Midsouth Regional Emmy Award for their project "Voices for Victims."

The award came in the category of "Community Service," which was described during the show as an award that "is given to a station project that impacts and issue of public importance."

A big change came in June 2019 when Governor Kay Ivey signed House Bill 380 into law, which brought about reforms to the ABPP.

For more on the work of the I-Team on these investigations, click here.