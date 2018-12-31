I-Team: The big question surrounding Huntsville City Schools board member's arrest

Huntsville City Schools board member Michelle Watkins is breaking her silence after she was arrested today. Watkins released a statement that reads in part quote:

"In an effort to provide our schools with greater safety, supporting the decisions made by our superintendent to remove/reassign instructional leaders and ineffective staff has caused some to become disgruntled.:

It also went on to say quote:

"As a result of my hard work for the students, parents, and taxpayers, I have been targeted and falsely accused of harassment. I am not only innocent but with assurance that in 2019, I will continue to be unbought, unbossed, and never bullied. I affirm that in the end the justice system will prevail."

WAAY 31 started digging into Watkins' arrest earlier today, and one big question remains: How was this citizen able to obtain an arrest warrant through the city magistrates office after Huntsville police closed the case in October?

"I was extremely shocked when I heard the news," concerned Huntsville City Schools parent Mark Binner said.

Mark Binner isn't buying that Huntsville City Schools board member Michelle Watkins harassed anyone.

"Michelle is a very godly woman. Very passionate," Binner said.

WAAY 31 spent the day trying to get answers for Binner and our other viewers.

I talked to Lt. Michael Johnson with the Huntsville Police Department, and he explained to me investigators normally don’t obtain arrest warrants for misdemeanor crimes. He said the investigator will do leg work like gather evidence and talk to witnesses, but they leave the task of getting a warrant up to the citizen.

According to Johnson the only evidence in the Michelle Watkins verbal harassment case was video with no audio. He said the investigator closed the case for lack of evidence and because the citizen didn’t immediately get a warrant.

"This arrest today, I really don't see there's much merit in it," Binner said.

WAAY 31 called the city magistrates office to try to figure out how this citizen was able to get an arrest warrant for Watkins months after the alleged harassment, whether it was more evidence or witnesses testimony. They referred us to the city attorney's office, and we haven't heard back.

We also reached out to Huntsville City Schools and the school board president Beth Wilder to get their reaction.

"It looks like that someone is trying to coerce and hinder any of the progress that Michelle is making," Binner said.

We didn't hear back from Wilder, but district spokesperson Keith Ward issued a statement that reads in part "The school district is aware of the situation involving a board member. The referenced situation falls outside the scope of the district administration."

"Right now she's innocent, and you have to prove the guilt," Binner said.

We posted this story to social media , and many of you have left comments in support of Watkins.

One person said, "I stand with Michelle! The truth will come out."

Another said, "To know her is to love her. No weapon, not one will prosper against you. Not. One."

A third said, "I stand with Michelle! I know her character and I don’t see a conviction."

WAAY 31 will continue to bring you updates on this story both on air and online.