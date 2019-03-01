I-Team: Motion granted to continue Jimmy Spencer's psychiatric evaluation hearing

On Friday, a motion to continue a psychiatric evaluation hearing for Jimmy Spencer was granted in the Marshall County Circuit Court.

The hearing was scheduled for Monday, March 4, and it has now been moved to April 8. It is set to begin at 9 a.m. at the Marshall County Courthouse in Guntersville. In the motion, it states that Spencer's legal counsel is out of town for a human trafficking trial in Florence, creating a scheduling conflict.

A motion was filed on November 26, 2018, ordering the mental health evaluation of Spencer to determine that he is mentally fit for trial and to determine if any mental illness or defect existed at the time of his alleged offense. The motion said that Spencer's legal counsel believes, in the past, he has been diagnosed with a mental illness and been committed for mental health evaluation. The counsel says that he has, "difficulty understanding the nature and consequences of the proceedings and may not be able to fully assist in his defense."

Spencer was serving a life sentence before he was let out on parole and broke conditions of this parole. He is now charged with killing three people, including a child, in Guntersville.