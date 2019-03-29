I-Team: Motion filed to continue Jimmy Spencer's psychiatric evaluation hearing

According to court documents, the attorneys for Jimmy Spencer have filed a motion in the Marshall County Circuit Court to continue a psychiatric evaluation hearing scheduled for April 8th, because both of Spencer's attorneys have a scheduling conflict on that date.

The motion was filed on Thursday, so the judge has not ruled on it yet. The psychiatric evaluation hearing has already been continued once. It was scheduled for Monday, March 4, and was moved to April 8 at the beginning of March.

A motion was filed on November 26, 2018, ordering the mental health evaluation of Spencer to determine that he is mentally fit for trial and to determine if any mental illness or defect existed at the time of his alleged offense. The motion said that Spencer's legal counsel believes, in the past, he has been diagnosed with a mental illness and been committed for mental health evaluation. The counsel says that he has, "difficulty understanding the nature and consequences of the proceedings and may not be able to fully assist in his defense."

Spencer was serving a life sentence before he was let out on parole and broke conditions of this parole. He is now charged with killing three people, including a child, in Guntersville.