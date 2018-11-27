Clear

I-Team: Motion filed for mental health evaluation of Jimmy Spencer

Spencer is accused of murdering three people in Guntersville after being let out on parole.

Posted: Nov. 27, 2018 10:59 AM
Updated: Nov. 27, 2018 11:01 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A motion was filed on Monday that orders a mental health evaluation of Jimmy Spencer to determine that he is mentally fit for his trial and to determine if any mental illness or defect existed at the time of his alleged offense.

Spencer was serving a life sentence before he was let out on parole  and broke conditions of this parole. He is now charged with killing three people, including a child, in Guntersville.

The motion says that Spencer's legal counsel believes he has been diagnosed with a mental illness and been committed for mental health evaluation in the past. The counsel says that he has, "difficulty understanding the nature and consequences of the proceedings and may not be able to fully assist in his defense."

