I-Team: Judge moves up mental evaluation hearing in Jimmy Spencer case

Judge Tim Riley issued an order Tuesday moving a May 6 hearing up to 10 a.m. April 29 in the Marshall County Courthouse.

Posted: Apr. 16, 2019 2:45 PM
Updated: Apr. 16, 2019 2:55 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

The judge in the Jimmy Spencer case has reset a hearing.

Judge Tim Riley issued an order Tuesday moving a May 6 mental health evaluation hearing up to 10 a.m. April 29 in the Marshall County Courthouse.

A motion was filed on Nov. 26, 2018, ordering the mental health evaluation of Spencer to determine that he is mentally fit for trial and to determine if any mental illness or defect existed at the time of his alleged offense. The motion said that Spencer's legal counsel believes, in the past, he has been diagnosed with a mental illness and been committed for mental health evaluation. The counsel says that he has, "difficulty understanding the nature and consequences of the proceedings and may not be able to fully assist in his defense."

Riley’s order calls for Spencer to be transported to the courthouse.

Spencer was serving a life sentence before he was let out on parole and broke conditions of this parole. He is now charged with killing three people, including a child, in Guntersville.

