I-Team: Judge grants defense's motion to continue hearing in Jimmy Spencer case

According to court documents, on Monday, the judge in the Jimmy Spencer case granted the defense's motion to continue a hearing that was set for April 8 .

The judge then reset the hearing for the "State's Motion for Court to Require Showing From Defendant of Need for Extraordinary Expenses During Ex Parte Hearings or Allow State to be Heard" to May 6 at 1:30 p.m. in the Marshall County Courthouse.

That motion was filed by the State on March 28. The State moved the Court for an order requiring Spencer to show during an ex parte hearing requesting public funds to hire experts a reasonable probability that the expert would be of assistance in defense, and the denial of expert assistance would result in a fundamentally unfair trial as is required by the Alabama Supreme Court.

The judge also granted the defense's motion for the State to pay for Department of Corrections records that cost $596. The motion says that Spencer is indigent and can't afford to pay for them, but the defense needs the records for trial preparation.

Spencer was serving a life sentence before he was let out on parole and broke conditions of this parole. He is now charged with killing three people, including a child, in Guntersville.