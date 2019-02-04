I-Team: Gov. Ivey, attorney general respond to parole board action plan

Gov. Kay Ivey and Attorney General Steve Marshall have released a letter detailing their opinions on the Alabama Board of Pardon and Paroles’ second corrective action plan.

In the letter it says that Lyn Head, who was appointed to be the parole board’s chairperson back in October, called Ivey about a loophole in the early parole consideration language. Head told Ivey and Marshall that the language regarding early consideration was an oversight and they had no plans to pursue a loophole which would allow early paroles.

Ivey and Marshall said in the letter they are not happy about the parole board seeking an outside consultant when it comes to organizational structure, employee morale, and executive leadership.

"In our letter to you last November, we repeatedly asked you to consult with the State Personnel Department about these matters," they write.

Ivey and Marshall said they have not done this and instead consulted with an outside agency, which the two officials called a waste of time and money.

Ivey and Marshall are also asking the board to submit a timeline of when they will implement these changes.

"Without meaningful deadlines, these proposals may never get off the ground,” they write. “Establishing timelines now, at the outset, should permit you to more effectively pursue the reforms that we all agree are necessary.”

All of this stems from a WAAY31 investigation into the parole board’s policies and procedures. In October, Ivey and Marshall said they were disappointed with the parole board and removed Cliff Walker as chairperson, replacing him with Head. Walker still serves on the three-person board.

In October, Ivey issued executive order 716 which halted early paroles for 75 days and told the board to come up with a corrective action plan to fix its problems.

The board’s original plan was shot down by Ivey and Marshall. The second corrective action plan was submitted on Dec. 28.