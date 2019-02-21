Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Watch - Flood Watch - Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

I-Team: Alabama Parole Board releases update on corrective plan

All of this stems from a WAAY31 investigation into the parole board’s policies and procedures.

Posted: Feb. 21, 2019 9:53 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles has submitted its January progress report to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey

All of this stems from a WAAY31 investigation into the parole board’s policies and procedures. In October, Ivey and Attorney General Steve Marshall said they were disappointed with the parole board and removed Cliff Walker as chairperson, replacing him with Lyn Head. Walker still serves on the three-person board.

In October, Ivey issued executive order 716 which halted early paroles for 75 days and told the board to come up with a corrective action plan to fix its problems.

The board’s original plan was shot down by Ivey and Marshall. The second corrective action plan was submitted on Dec. 28.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 45°
Florence
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 41°
Fayetteville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
Decatur
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 43°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events