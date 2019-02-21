I-Team: Alabama Parole Board releases update on corrective plan

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles has submitted its January progress report to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey

All of this stems from a WAAY31 investigation into the parole board’s policies and procedures. In October, Ivey and Attorney General Steve Marshall said they were disappointed with the parole board and removed Cliff Walker as chairperson, replacing him with Lyn Head. Walker still serves on the three-person board.

In October, Ivey issued executive order 716 which halted early paroles for 75 days and told the board to come up with a corrective action plan to fix its problems.

The board’s original plan was shot down by Ivey and Marshall. The second corrective action plan was submitted on Dec. 28.