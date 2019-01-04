I-Team: AL Bureau of Investigation looking into circumstances surrounding Jayla Sutton's death

The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation has confirmed that it is looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 12-year-old girl, Jayla Sutton, who was hit and killed by a pickup truck just one day after Thanksgiving.

The Lawrence County Sheriff Gene Mitchell asked the State Bureau of Investigation in December to investigate the circumstances that led to Jayla's death. He said he asked this because it was his deputy who failed to report to the Department of Human Resources when Jayla walked away hours prior to her fatal accident on Highway 157.

An autopsy was not performed on her body.