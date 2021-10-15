I-65 to detour at Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road ramp next week

The Alabama Department of Transportation announced it will detour southbound traffic at Exit 347, or the Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road exit, on Interstate 65 next week.

The detours will be in effect from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19; Wednesday, Oct. 20; and Thursday, Oct. 21. Traffic will be rerouted to the off-ramp, across Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, to the on-ramp and back onto I-65 South.

ALDOT said this is so workers can remove temporary safety measures at the overpass. Drivers should expect delays, plan accordingly and reduce speed in the area as they merge and exit the interstate.

Alabama State Troopers will assist with traffic.

The ongoing roadwork is part of Rebuild Alabama and a project that will ultimately widen the Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road overpass. Construction of a related $13.3-million project to add lanes to the road from U.S. 31 to I-65 began in September. The City of Huntsville plans to widen the segment of the road east of I-65 to Greenbrier Parkway in another project.