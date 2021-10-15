Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

I-65 to detour at Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road ramp next week

Drivers should expect delays, plan accordingly and reduce speed in the area as they merge and exit the interstate.

Posted: Oct 15, 2021 5:04 PM
Posted By: Jessica Barnett

The Alabama Department of Transportation announced it will detour southbound traffic at Exit 347, or the Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road exit, on Interstate 65 next week.

The detours will be in effect from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19; Wednesday, Oct. 20; and Thursday, Oct. 21. Traffic will be rerouted to the off-ramp, across Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, to the on-ramp and back onto I-65 South.

ALDOT said this is so workers can remove temporary safety measures at the overpass. Drivers should expect delays, plan accordingly and reduce speed in the area as they merge and exit the interstate.

Alabama State Troopers will assist with traffic.

The ongoing roadwork is part of Rebuild Alabama and a project that will ultimately widen the Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road overpass. Construction of a related $13.3-million project to add lanes to the road from U.S. 31 to I-65 began in September. The City of Huntsville plans to widen the segment of the road east of I-65 to Greenbrier Parkway in another project.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Mostly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 77°
Florence
Mostly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Mostly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events