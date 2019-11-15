UPDATE: According to Morgan County 911, at least 8 cars were damaged in the overnight crash.
...
I-65 in Priceville is open after an overnight crash involving an 18-wheeler.
It happened before midnight in the northbound lanes near exit 334.
According to Alabama State Troopers, an 18-wheeler lost control and ran off the road, taking out several cables in the median.
That road was closed nearly 2 hours while crews worked to move the cables and clear debris.
Officials say road crews will return later today to put those cables back up.
No injuries were reported.
Related Content
- At least 8 cars damaged in overnight crash on I-65 in Priceville
- I-65 Bridge Damaged
- Moulton man dies after being hit by car on I-65 near Priceville
- Decatur woman killed in crash outside Priceville
- Priceville honors Veterans with parade and ceremony
- 500 apartments, townhouses planned for Priceville property
- Priceville replacing cracked Veteran memorial monuments
- UPDATE: I-65 Bridge Reopened
- Huntsville storage units damaged in overnight fire
- Albertville home severely damaged in overnight fire
Scroll for more content...