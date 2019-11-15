Clear
At least 8 cars damaged in overnight crash on I-65 in Priceville

I-65 in Priceville is open after overnight crash involving an 18-wheeler.

Posted: Nov 15, 2019 4:58 AM
Updated: Nov 15, 2019 5:29 AM
Posted By: Jessica Burrell

UPDATE: According to Morgan County 911, at least 8 cars were damaged in the overnight crash.

I-65 in Priceville is open after an overnight crash involving an 18-wheeler. 

It happened before midnight in the northbound lanes near exit 334.

According to Alabama State Troopers, an 18-wheeler lost control and ran off the road, taking out several cables in the median.

That road was closed nearly 2 hours while crews worked to move the cables and clear debris. 

Officials say road crews will return later today to put those cables back up. 

No injuries were reported. 

