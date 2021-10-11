I-65 northbound to close for bridge work in Morgan County

A portion of Interstate 65 in southern Morgan County will be closed for about 35 hours for bridge maintenance, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

ALDOT plans to close I-65 North from around 1 a.m. Tuesday until around noon Wednesday. All traffic will be rerouted to U.S. 31 North at Exit 318, with passenger vehicles allowed to return to I-65 at the Falkville or Hartselle exits.

Commercial traffic will be redirected to the interstate via Alabama 67 in Decatur to Exit 334 in Priceville.

ALDOT said message boards will be in place to warn motorists ahead of the closure and temporary signals will be set up at I-65 and U.S. 31 to handle traffic flow. However, officials warned major delays should be expected in the area and encouraged drivers to use alternate routes if possible.