I-65 Southbound closed due to overturned 18-wheeler

An overturned tractor-trailer hauling milk has shut down part of Interstate 65 as crews work to clean up the scene.

Posted: Oct. 25, 2018 6:23 AM
Posted By: Mackenzi Hicks

Alabama State Troopers are on the scene of a tractor trailer crash along interstate 65. Right now, all southbound lanes are blocked between Moorsville Road and Priceville. Traffic is being diverted to 31 South through Decatur.

State Troopers said they’re not sure right now what caused the tractor trailer to overturn Thursday morning but they have been able to get the truck back up off its side. It happened just before 5 am. Officials said the truck was hauling milk and before they can haul it off the interstate, they have to unload all the milk.

WAAY 31 will stay on the scene until the 18-wheeler has been cleared off the interstate, and work to gather new information.

