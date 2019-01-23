I-65 North lane closures expected in Morgan and Limestone counties

The Alabama Department of Transportation is advising drivers of lane closures in Morgan and Limestone counties taking place Thursday, January 24.

The outside lane and shoulder of Interstate 65 northbound roughly one mile north of Exit 347 in Limestone County will be closed Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for milling and patching, if weather permits.

The northbound outside lane and shoulder at Exit 318 in Morgan County will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for the installation of a new pole, if weather permits.