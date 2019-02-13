Huntsville police officer injured in wreck on Interstate 565

UPDATE: (9:30 p.m.) Interstate 565 is back open.

According to Lt. Johnson with Huntsville police, the officer was working a multi-vehicle wreck on Interstate 565 eastbound near Glenn Hearn, just after 7 p.m.



Johnson said the officer was protecting the scene in the far left lane with his vehicle's blue police lights flashing while crews worked to remove a wrecked vehicle. While the officer was working on paperwork in his patrol vehicle, Johnson says a vehicle going eastbound hit him from behind, and a secondary vehicle then struck the first vehicle.

According to Johnson, the only injuries were to the Huntsville police officer, and they are non-life-threatening. He is expected to be released from the hospital soon.

Interstate 565 eastbound is shut down at Exit 8, the exit for Huntsville International Airport, following a wreck that happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc, a Huntsville police officer was involved in the wreck and was taken to Huntsville Hospital.

WAAY 31 has a reporter at the scene and will provide updates.