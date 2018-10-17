Clear
I-565 down to two eastbound lanes near mile marker 18 due to wreck

I-565 is down to two eastbound lanes near mile marker 18 due to a car wreck.

Posted: Oct. 17, 2018 4:44 PM
Updated: Oct. 17, 2018 4:45 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

No further details are available at this time, but WAAY 31 will continue to update this story.

