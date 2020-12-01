Lanes of I-565 closed at Jordan Lane

Traffic on I-565 is being impacted at Jordan Lane after a crash.

Don Webster with HEMSI said the call came in just before 8 AM.

He said 2 people were taken to Huntsville Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Webster said it appears a car was going West in the Eastbouund lanes.

Eastbound lanes are currently closed. Traffic is being diverted to Governors Drive.

Traffic westbound is down to 2 lanes in the area.

Police are asking people to use caution in the area.

WAAY 31 is working to learn more about the closure. Stay with us for updates.