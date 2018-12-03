I-565 backed up due to wreck

Huntsville Police are investigating a crash that happened along Interstate 565 Monday morning.
Police told us the crash happened at the Morresville Road Exit. It happened just before 6:30 Monday morning. The interstate was backed up past the I-65 interchange for over an hour. One driver told us it all started when a driver rear-ended another and that caused a chain reaction.
At least three cars and a semi-truck that smashed into the barrier were involved. Police have not said if there were any injuries.
