Guntersville, Marshall County preparing for HydroFest 2020

Right now, Guntersville and Marshall County are planning for HydroFest 2020.

A lot of money goes into the event with boat races, vendors and an outdoor expo. WAAY 31 learned on Tuesday that a lot of money comes out of the event, too, with more than $2 million in revenue and even more expected for next year.

"There's a lot of excitement, a lot of out-of-town folks come through," said Donald Coley, who lives in Marshall County.

The Marshall County Convention and Visitors Bureau says 20,000 people came to HydroFest this year. The bureau's president, Katy Norton, says they're just getting started.

"We are just completely excited to have it come back for year three," said Norton.

Norton says they expect even more people to come to Lake Guntersville in 2020, and that means more money for both the city and the county.

"They eat in our restaurants. They shop in our shops. They have a good time here," said Norton.

Nearby hotels were also booked in 2019. How well the event does seems to depend on the weather.

In 2018, numbers were slightly lower because of heavy rain. This year, there was some rain, but not enough to impact turnout.

No matter the weather, the event attracts people from across the country. The convention bureau says 24 states were represented.

People who work at local restaurants say business booms when the event happens. Boats are set to hit the water June 27th and 28th. Tickets will go on sale early next year.