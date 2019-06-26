Clear

HydroFest is this weekend at Lake Guntersville

The boat racing event is back for the second year.

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 10:38 PM
Updated: Jun 26, 2019 10:38 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Boats will literally be almost flying across Lake Guntersville on Saturday and Sunday.

This year, there are five high-speed race classes instead of two.

On Friday, before the official races begin, race-goers can listen to a concert that evening, followed by another one on Saturday. It's the second year the powerboat racing world has come to Marshall County.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Florence
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events