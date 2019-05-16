If you want to go to this year's HydroFest in Guntersville, here's your chance!
The big event needs volunteers. There are several opportunities available, from helping scan tickets to cleaning up after the event.
Volunteers can sign up online and will be trained two weeks before the event. HydroFest happens from June 28th to June 30th.
The Marshall County Convention and Visitors Bureau says the weekend will feature the H1 Unlimiteds, the Grand Prix World hydros, the Powerboat National series, two nights of concerts, static displays, food and a kids zone with water slides.
Three-day adult passes cost $20, three-day youth passes for children ages 6 to 12 cost $10 and children 5 and under are allowed free entry.
For more information about the event, click HERE.
Related Content
- HydroFest in Guntersville wants volunteers
- Tickets go on sale next week for Hydrofest in Guntersville
- Guntersville Lake HydroFest organizers announce partnership with Powerboat Nationals
- HydroFest 2018: Andrew Tate establishes a course record in Guntersville at 157.866 mph
- HydroFest racing cancelled Friday due to weather
- HydroFest Qualifying Rescheduled Due to Weather
- Local businesses gearing up for Hydrofest race in Marshall Co.
- HydroFest 2018 Video: Andrew Tate wins Southern Cup championship
- Roundabout might help Guntersville traffic
- Vigil held for Guntersville woman