Hyatt House hotel coming to downtown Huntsville

The future Hyatt House hotel in downtown Huntsville is one of several coming to the area.

The nine-floor hotel will be built at Holmes Avenue and Jefferson Street, just behind Pints and Pixels. The city says more rooms are needed for a specific reason.

Seth Farrington has lived in Huntsville for more than 20 years. He sees hotel after hotel pop up in the city, but understands it's all a part of growth.

"I understand the vision. I understand it may seem a little big at first, but I think we'll grow into it," he said.

The City of Huntsville approved the latest hotel, the Hyatt House, featuring 145 rooms and a rooftop bar. Mayor Tommy Battle says this makes four hotels coming to downtown, and potentially drawing bigger events to the Von Braun Center.

"Hotels that are within walking distance to the Von Braun Center, Von Braun Center can have bigger conventions, bigger groups coming into town, and you have the hotel capacity to do it," Battle said.

Battle hinted to bigger performances and competitions that could come, but having a place to stay is a priority. Farrington says a shift in culture would be welcomed.

"I think it would be great, bring in a variety of acts, more than just the arena size, but bigger than the bar scene size," he said.

The addition of the hotels is part of the city's master plan of a thousand hotel rooms downtown. Another hotel could be in the works.

The city also agreed to sell land on Monroe Street to CityCentre development for $1 million. The city has the right to purchase the land back if the developer does not build another hotel or an approved commercial project.

Battle says holding trainees from Redstone Arsenal has really increased the demand.

"The FBI is one example, Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms is another example. As they come in and bring people into train, hotels are becoming a necessity," he said.

Farrington has worked on the Arsenal and says it's always been the core of Huntsville's growth.

"The growth of downtown helps attract a good workforce to Redstone and helps keep the workforce that's here," he said.

The city says construction of Hyatt House must start by the end of this year. Doors must open by the end of 2021.