Hwy 72 east bound lanes back open after early morning crash on Chapman Mountain

Emergency crews cleared the east bound lanes of Highway 72 near Moores Mill Road following an early morning crash.

The crash happened just before 7:30 Monday morning. A spokesperson with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI) confirmed three patients were taken to the hospital. One adult was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, a child and a second adult were also taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

It took crews about an hour to clear the scene and get traffic moving again.