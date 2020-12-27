Hwy 231 in Wilson Co., TN, closed due to suspicious vehicle

Part of a Tennessee highway closed Sunday afternoon due to of a "suspicious vehicle," Wilson County Sheriff's Office said.

In a Facebook post, the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said the box truck in question was "parked at a convenience store playing audio similar to what was heard before the Christmas Day explosion in Nashville."

In a press conference earlier on Sunday, Nashville Police Metro Officer Tyler Luellen described the music that was interspersed with the bomb's countdown recording and said, "What I remembered was 'downtown, where the lights shine bright."

That's a lyric from the mid-1960's song "Downtown" by Petula Clark. The first lyric of the song is "When you're along and life is making you lonely, you can always go downtown."

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post at 1:15 p.m. that they had detained the box truck driver, but did not release any information about the driver's identity.

The department said they received a call around 10:30 a.m. about the box truck parked at the Crossroads Market in Walter Hill.

Both the Rutherford and Wilson County Sheriff's departments are working on this investigation along with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Walter Hill is about 37 miles southeast of 2nd Avenue in Nashville where the explosion took place on Friday morning.