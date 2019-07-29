Hwy 20 paving project begins in Decatur

A long-awaited paving project has finally begun in Decatur!

On Monday, crews started work on a four-mile stretch of Highway 20, from State Docks Road to the Lawrence County line.

WAAY 31 talked with drivers who travel the busy highway often and learned what they have to say about the project. Most drivers told us they don't mind the construction or the back-up, because they believe the outcome will bring about positive change.

“I don’t have trouble with traffic at all," Joe Webber said. "I light up a cigar and sit there.”

While some folks might’ve been frustrated with the road work on Highway 20 Monday, others told WAAY 31 they're happy to wait.

“Just aggravation. Just ready to get through it so I can get to my destination and where I need to be," Matthew Hames said.

“It can be all over or all around me, I don’t care," Webber said. "Because it means the economy is growing and things are doing good.”

And while Webber realizes he may have to sit through it now, he told WAAY 31 he believes the road work will mean less time spent in bumper-to-bumper traffic in the future.

“I think it will cut down on traffic in the downtown area and all of the things going on down there, especially now that we have Mazda-Toyota coming in and they’re going to create a lot more car traffic," he said.

Matthew Hames agreed that the road work could be a big plus for the area.

“You’re going to have more growth. You’re going to have more people wanting to move into the area because it’s going to be easier for them to travel and things like that," he said. "I’d sit through traffic two or three more years if it’s going to bring in a lot more industry.”

“It’s all part of the progress of the South getting stronger," Webber added. "The Tennessee Valley area is growing left and right. It’s great.”

The paving project is expected to be completed in the fall.

Crews will be working daily, between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., so if this is a part of your commute, be prepared to slow down and drive with caution.