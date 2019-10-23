Husband of former Huntsville FBI employee is a person of interest in her death

The husband of an FBI photographer in Huntsville is considered a person of interest in her death.

WAAY 31 has confirmed with North Carolina investigators they have their eye on Kathleen Miller's husband. He reported her face down in a creek earlier this month, in the Nantahala National Forest.

People on Mountain Stream Way are guarded to give any information. They don't want to talk about the Millers on camera, but we obtained the 911 call Gregory Miller made when his wife died, as he calmly told dispatchers he needed help.

"I tried to call for help. I need help. My wife has fallen in the water, and I couldn't get her out," said Gregory Miller, Kathleen's husband. "I wish I could be of more help."

Investigators in Graham County, North Carolina confirm Kathleen Miller drowned on Oct. 7. They said she had no known health condition and was found in two feet of water. They call it an unusual and unique case, and say her husband was the last person to see her alive.

We did some digging when we learned of Kathleen's death, and learned she was a forensic photographer for the FBI. She and her husband own a home in Owens Cross Roads.

Neighbors told WAAY 31 in recent days, some of them received a suspicious letter requesting they call Huntsville police if they have any information about the Millers.

Huntsville police said they are aware of the letter, but it's not legitimate and they are not investigating the case.

On Wednesday afternoon, an older man came out of Miller's home and grabbed a newspaper. We knocked on the door and rang the doorbell several times and no one answered.

North Carolina investigators told WAAY 31 they're working with Kathleen Miller's friends and family to find any information. Huntsville police say if you have any information, call the FBI.