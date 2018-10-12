Clear

Hurricane evacuees search for son

David Oates David Oates

A family who evacuated to Huntsville is in a frantic search for their son. He stayed behind in Florida and they haven't heard from him. The last they heard from him in South Port, but now they're asking for your help.

"We just grabbed the animals; got in the car," Rita Oates.

Rita Oates and her youngest son, Kyle, headed north from Panama City, FL to Huntsville when hurricane Michael escalated to category 4. Wednesday morning was the last she heard from her son David who was headed to a friend's house.

"That's what has me nervous because they are saying they are 2 fatalities but you're not going to know until all the houses are searched," Oates.

David's father posted on Facebook the plea below offering money to anyone who can send him a picture with his son.

Here in Huntsville Rita Oates has gotten news from friends of the condition of her home, but not of her 24-year-old son.

"There are trees down around my house, some of my roof is missing," Oates.

David Oates is asking anyone if they can confirm his son is okay to contact him through Facebook. FEMA is urging people to contact through texting or to use safeandwell.org to keep the phone lines clear.

