Hurricane Sally makes landfall in Alabama

Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday morning near Gulf Shores, Alabama, around 4:45 a.m.

The storm strengthened to a category 2 hurricane overnight, producing maximum sustained winds up to 105 miles per hour.

More than 320,000 customers on the Gulf Coast are already without power as the storm creeps along at only a few miles per hour.

Widespread rainfall of 15-20 inches is expected along the Gulf Coast, with some areas expected to see up to 30 inches.

Governor Kay Ivey urged thousands of Alabamians to evacuate Tuesday morning ahead of the storm.

The city of Orange Beach is under a curfew until at least noon due to what city officials are calling "life-threatening conditions". That curfew will likely be extended through the rest of the day as the city starts to assess the damage.

An alert sent to residents says the Orange Beach dispatch has been inundated with calls and city officials are asking everyone to be patient and police and fire crews will respond as soon as conditions allow.

The city is asking residents to shelter in place. The city will post updates here.