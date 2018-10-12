Hurricane Michael damages cotton crops along the coast

We're learning about the impact Hurricane Michael could have on cotton. Many farmers along the Coast have lost most of their crops. WAAY 31 visited a cotton farm in Athens to learn more about how the hurricane could impact farmers in North Alabama.

Matt Haney said he's heard from farmers in South Alabama, Florida, and Georgia who have lost their entire cotton crop. He said you can't help but to feel for them.

"You just feel so bad for them because they've worked all year long to get the crop to here and then just lose it."

Since cotton season has already started many of the farmers were ready for harvest. Now that the crops are gone farmers are waiting to see how it will impact market prices.

"Should it affect the price? Possibly. But it's such a global market now that there could and could not be a price increase because of the lost bales of cotton."

Haney said many farmers have already sold their crops prior to harvest and now they don't have any product to deliver. He said farmers do insure their crops in case of disasters like Hurricane Michael, but even then it likely won't help much.

"Insurance is just something that maybe'll help get them some money back to where they started possibly, but it's definitely not going to be a fix all."

Haney has already started harvesting his crops. He said they won't know the full extent of the damage Hurricane Michael caused until some time in December. He also said that the farmers who didn't lose their crops will still likely face hardships selling their cotton if the storm caused damage such as stains from mud or leaves.