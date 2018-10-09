Hurricane Michael strengthening, heading toward the Florida panhandle

Hurricane Michael is strengthening and isn't ready to finish. As the storm grows better organized, it will continue intensifying. Hurricane Michael may even be setting up for a rapid intensification period tonight.

Tropical storm force winds and rain from Hurricane Michael will spread inland early Wednesday morning from midnight through 7 AM from Panama City and Port Saint Joe to Pensacola to the west and to Tallahassee to the east.

Winds will steadily increase after 7 AM around Panama City, Grayton Beach, Port Saint Joe and Apalachicola building to hurricane force by 10 AM to noon. The strongest winds will move ashore between 2 PM and 4 PM and may be as high as 125-130 mph.

The destructive winds will come with a 10-15 foot storm surge from eastern Choctawhatchee Bay east through Panama City, around Cape San Blas to Apalachicola and Saint Marks. The storm surge is likely to be devastating. Storm surge can cause flooding inland along the Apalachicola River, too. Anyone who lives along the river or its tributaries in the Florida Panhandle should consider evacuating.

Heavy rainfall on the order of 5-8 inches is possible for the central Florida Panhandle, Southeast Alabama and Southwest Georgia. Tornadoes are also possible, especially east of Hurricane Michael's center. That will be from roughly Grayton Beach, DeFuniak Springs and Andalusia east through the Florida Panhandle, Southeast Alabama and Southwest Georgia.

In the Tennessee Valley....

Rain will begin increasing around midday Wednesday. While we may have some dry spots, the potential for rain will last through around midday Thursday. Rainfall amounts of a half-inch to an inch are possible with locally higher amounts in spots. Winds will become more gusty, but the highest gusts will be around 20-25 mph and the main focus of Hurricane Michael passes well southeast of us in the Tennessee Valley.