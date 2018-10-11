WAAY 31 News will host a day-long telethon on Friday October 12th to benefit The American Red Cross and their relief efforts for those affected by Hurricane Michael. The large, Category 4 storm left a path of destruction that has caused hardship for thousands of residents. The American Red Cross provides disaster relief to those in need; giving them food, shelter and necessities. The North Alabama Chapter of the American Red Cross has deployed a team to Florida to assist residents following Hurricane Michael’s destruction.

Viewers of WAAY 31 will have the opportunity to assist the American Red Cross by donating funds during the Hurricane Michael Relief Telethon on Friday, October 12th from 6 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. Representatives from The American Red Cross will be on hand to take phone calls and assist with donations. Viewers can donate by callling 256-533-8609 or by clicking here.