Hurricane Michael moves on, fall arrives In the Valley!

Hurricane Michael was downgraded to a tropical storm early Thursday morning. It was still a tropical storm Thursday afternoon as it tracked through North Carolina. Tropical Storm Michael will track through Southeastern Virginia and then into the Atlantic Thursday night.

Hurricane Michael's influence on weather in the Tennessee Valley was felt on Thursday. A cold front helped to steer Michael to our east, but Michael helped to energize and intensify that cold front. After 70s on Thursday afternoon, Thursday night and Friday morning will chill into the 40s! We will need jackets on the way out the door Friday morning.

Friday afternoon will warm beneath sunshine into the 60s. Friday night football games will be chilly enough for jackets as temperatures drop through the 50s and into the 40s once again. Slow warming Saturday afternoon and Sunday will precede the next cold front. That cold front will bring some showers on Sunday and Monday, then cooler weather will return on Tuesday.